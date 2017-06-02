Farmers' strike has not affected Mumbai, Congress agitations halting progress: BJP minister

Mumbai: Even as the strike by farmers entered the second day, Maharashtra minister Sadabhau Khot on Friday claimed that Mumbai has remained unaffected by the agitation.

"The supply of produce is affected in Nashik and Pune markets but Mumbai's supply is not affected so far. The marketing department has already issued a toll free number for farmers to support them.

If they face any problem, they should contact the toll free number," Khot, minister of cooperation and marketing, told reporters in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Thursday alleged opposition parties were instigating the agitation of farmers across the state.

Echoing the chief minister, Khot alleged, "There are some elements behind the statewide strike of farmers, especially those who could do nothing for the last 15 years, despite being in power. They are stretching the strike further."

The marketing department will take action against those who would stock food grains in such days and create artificial scarcity, said the minister.

This government is keen on solving the problems of farmers. But Congress and NCP are deliberately creating ruckus to halt such processes, Khot added.