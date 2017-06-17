Farmers stage road blockade in various parts of Chhattisgarh, demand better MSP

Raipur: Farmers on Friday staged a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) in Raipur and in many parts of Chhattisgarh in support of their various demands, mainly Rs 2,100 minimum support price and Rs 300 bonus against per quintal of paddy.

The protest, which was held under the banner of Chhattisgarh Kisaan Mazdoor Mahasangh (CKMM), was by and large peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state.

However, farmers were detained at a few places including Durg, Rajanandgaon and Rajim to avoid scuffle. They were later released unconditionally.

"As many as 31 various farmers and labourers organisations took part in the road blockade which was held in atleast 25 district headquarters for three hours (12 noon to 3 pm)," Sanket Thakur, convener member CKMM said.

In Raipur, the road blockade was held at Serikhedi on the outskirts of the city, where farmers from Raipur, Aranag, Nawagaon and Dharsinwa area took part, he said.

The ruling BJP government in Chhattisgarh had promised in its manifesto during 2013 assembly polls to provide Rs 2,100 MSP and Rs 300 bonus to farmers against procuring their each quintal of paddy but so far it has failed to do so, he said.

Besides, the demands also include to procure every single grain of paddy, waive crop loan, implement report of Swaminathan committee and others, he said.

Keeping in view the protest, police personnel were deployed in large number in the places where protest was proposed to be held across the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the BJP government of "ditching" farmers and sought to fulfil their demands.

"Both the Centre and the state government are silent over promises made to farmers in Chhattisgarh. Instead of paying heed to their demand the state government is trying to oppress them. Each and every demand of the farmers should be fulfilled," the Congress said in a statement.