Farmers' protest: Second suicide reported in Ranchi, authorities deny loan distress amid growing resentment

Ranchi: Another Jharkhand farmer committed suicide on the outskirts of Ranchi on Thursday. District administration officials, however, were prompt to deny that the farmer was under any loan pressure.

Baldeo Mahto committed suicide by jumping in the well of a village in the Pithoria area here. He is survived by his wife and two sons, with the elder son passing Class 10 this year.

According to family members, Baldeo was in distress due to paucity of money and was concerned about his son's admission. He had taken a bank loan and also Rs 25,000 as loan under the Kisan Credit Card.

Ranchi district administration officials have denied that Mahto committed suicide due to debt.

"The primary report indicates that Baldeo was not under pressure due to bank loan. A team has been constituted to probe the entire incident," Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar told reporters.

The Ranchi police has lodged a case of unnatural death.

He is the second farmer to have committed suicide in Ranchi. On 12 June, Kaleshwar Mahto, 44, took his life due to debt. He left behind a suicide note which said he was in distress over the loan.