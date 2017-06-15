Farmers' protest: RSS affiliate BKU seeks Swaminathan Commission report implementation

New Delhi: A 'kisan mahapanchayat' organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) at Jantar Mantar on Thursday called for providing remunerative prices to farmers and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

The government is treating farmers like "toys" by denying them their dues while extending massive waivers to industrialists in the country, senior CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjan said.

"Even if half of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission are implemented, 70 percent problems faced by the farmers will be solved," said Anjan, who was a member of the commission formed in 2004.

BKU president Naresh Tikait said the government not listening to farmers was the reason behind the "discontent and unrest" simmering among them in various states.

"We are not against the government but we are against its anti-farmer policies. We cannot allow the government to avoid listening to and addressing the problems faced by the farmers," he said.

As a mark of protest, the BKU will organise yoga sessions on the highways in Uttar Pradesh on 21 June, the International Yoga Day, over "inaction" on part of the government in solving the agrarian crisis.

The farmers' outfit also demanded a CBI enquiry into the death of farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district.

The mahapanchayat was also addressed by representatives of All India Kisan Sabha, Swaraj India and Bandhua Mukti Morcha.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav also batted for implementation of the Swaminathan Commission by ensuring remunerative prices to farmers faced with rising production costs.

Swami Aginivesh, founder of Bandhua Mukti Morcha, said, "The cost of production incurred by farmers needs to be determined carefully by factoring in all the inputs as is done in industrial production."

The BKU will hold their next three-day session at Haridwar beginning Friday.

The Swaminathan Commission had called for working out a system for food and nutrition security, sustainability in the farming system, enhancing quality and cost competitiveness of farm commodities and also to recommend measures for credit and other marketing related steps.