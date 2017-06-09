Farmer bodies protest against Centre's notification on cattle slaughter

New Delhi: An umbrella body of outfits working on land issues, the Bhoomi Adhikar Andolan on Friday burned the copies of the Centre's notification relating to cattle slaughter and demanded its withdrawal during a protest.

Farmers' body affiliated to the RSS-BJP combine too participated in the protest against the "anti-farmer" government's notification banning trade of cattle for slaughter purpose, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) claimed in a statement.

The AIKS is a farmers' body backed by the CPM.

In Delhi, the protest was held at Jantar Mantar. AIKS general secretary Hannah Mollah, its joint secretary Vijoo Krishnan, National Federation for Indian Women (NFIW) general secretary Annie Raja, All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) general secretary Mariam Dhawale and others took part in the protest here.

"The massive participation and fury denotes the deep contempt of the peasantry against the anti-farmer government

order that makes the cattle worthless.

"Even farmers belonging to RSS-BJP families participated in the protest action," the AIKS claimed.

The Andolan now mulls organising protests in more parts of the country to mount pressure on the government to rollback the notification, the statement said.

The government had last month issued the notification banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

It also prohibited practices that are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them.

The environment ministry has notified the stringent 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.