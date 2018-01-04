Family writes to Haryana CM, alleges negligence and overcharging by Gurugram's upscale Paras Hospital

Gurgaon: The family of a patient admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon has accused the facility of medical negligence and charging an exorbitant amount for its services.

The family has lodged a complaint with the Haryana chief minister's office and also written to state health minister Anil Vij, seeking action against the upscale Paras Hospital.

The hospital has denied the charges.

According to the family, Sunil Kumar, 22, was admitted to the hospital in June last year with head and spine injuries, which he had suffered during a dive into a canal in Hisar.

He was first operated upon at a private hospital in Hisar, but Kumar remained unconscious after the surgery there, the family said.

"Upon the recommendation of doctors in Hisar, we admitted Kumar at Paras Hospital in Gurgaon for consultancy in the neurology department on 16 June, 2017. The doctors of Paras Hospital insisted on transferring the case to ENT department," said Jagbir Singh, maternal uncle of Kumar.

The doctors recommended for surgery in spine again in the same area, but Kumar's family objected to the advice.

"We have objected the surgery of spine in the neck area and repeatedly asked for the treatment of neurology. Our request was turned down, citing the treatment done in other hospital was irrelevant and they (Paras Hospital) would treat the patient from the beginning," Singh said.

"The doctors have done the surgery of the same neck area and planted an iron rod to support the spinal cord," he said, adding that even after the surgery for the second time Kumar's condition deteriorated due to internal wounds.

"The doctors then decided to remove the metal rod from the neck. They operated again for it," Singh said.

The family alleged repeated surgeries led to complications and Kumar was now on life support in the hospital.

They have also accused the hospital of charging huge money. As per the bill, the hospital has charged more than Rs 83 lakh so far, and the family has deposited Rs nine lakh.

When contacted, Dr Neeraj Bishnoi, facility director of Paras Hospital, Gurugram, said in a statement: "The patient Sunil Kumar (22) has been admitted in the hospital since 16 June 2017, more than six months. He came to the hospital with spine injury operated at a hospital in Hisar and was operated upon by super specialists in our hospital.

"The treatment has been given in consent with the attendants and the health condition and outcomes have been regularly updated to them. The hospital is regularly in touch with the authorities from the CMO and has shared all relevant documents," Bishnoi said.

He also added that the hospital has waived off Rs 42 lakh from the actual bill.