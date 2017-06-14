You are here:
  Fake Rajya Sabha ID seized from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Dinakaran's aide held in EC bribery case

Jun, 14 2017 09:05:54 IST

Delhi police's crime branch has seized a fake Rajya Sabha member ID card from the alleged middleman in the Election Commission bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran.

File image of TTV Dinakaran. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TTVDhinakaran

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested on 16 April for allegedly taking money from Dinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's two leaves symbol for the Sasikala faction.

The police seized a fake identity card with security features from Chandrashekhar. The investigators have started a probe to ascertain who gave him the ID card, a senior police officer said.

The police have added Section 467 (forgery of valuable security) of the Indian Penal Code to an FIR registered in the case, he said.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and with the section being added to the FIR, the investigators will get 90 days to file a chargesheet in the case, he added.

Dinakaran had come under the police scanner after Chandrashekhar's arrest. He was arrested on the night of 25 April, after he was questioned for four days on the trot in connection with the case.

The Sasikala faction wanted to get the symbol for the bypoll to the RK Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The EC had, however, cancelled it after alleged irregularities were reported.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who represented the constituency.

The EC had frozen the AIADMK's symbol after the two factions of the party — one led by Dinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam — staked a claim to it.


Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 09:05 am | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 09:05 am

