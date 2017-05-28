Failed in CBSE Class 12 exam, youth from Navi Mumbai's Sanpada kills himself

Mumbai: A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in adjoining Navi Mumbai for failing the class XII CBSE examination, results of which were declared on Sunday, police said.

Prithvi Vavhal hanged himself at his house in Sector 14 in Sanpada in afternoon when his family members were away, a senior official said.

Prima facie, he became depressed after failing in one of the subjects in the exam, he said.

The incident came to light after his family members returned when they found the teenager hanging from the ceiling fan, he added.

A case has been registered at Sanpada police station and the investigation is on, the official said.