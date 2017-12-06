Extortion case filed against Dawood Ibrahim gang members; complainant says she got threats from Pakistan

Mumbai: An activist has filed a case of extortion against unidentified members of the Dawood Ibrahim gang at Mumbai's suburban Khar police station, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The activist, Shabnam Sheikh, told police that she started receiving multiple calls from Pakistan-based numbers after she filed a cheating complaint against former Bigg Boss contested Zuber Khan, the official said.

In her complaint, Sheikh alleged that the caller used to identify himself as a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang and demanded Rs 1 crore.

She said the caller also threatened her family members. "Based on the complaint filed by Sheikh, a case has been registered against the members of the Dawood and Chhota Shakeel gang," said Khar police station senior inspector Ramchandra Jadhav.

The case has been registered under sections 387 (extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Jadhav said, adding that further investigations are on.

According to sources, Sheikh had earlier helped Zuber Khan in getting a complaint lodged against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the host of the Bigg Boss. After getting evicted from the show, Zuber had alleged that Salman threatened him, and allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pills.

The sources said Sheikh verified Zuber Khan's version of the suicide bid from the doctor of the show, which she found was an exaggerated claim.

She then approached Khar police station and filed a cheating complaint against Zuber Khan, following which she started receiving extortion calls from Pakistan-based numbers.