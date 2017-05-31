Experts to visit Bihar to assess silting in Ganga: Uma Bharti

Patna: Union water resource minister Uma Bharti on Wednesday said that a central team will visit Bihar as well as Farakka Barrage in West Bengal next week to assess the situation of silting in river Ganga.

"Team of experts will visit Bihar and Faraaka on 5 June to assess the situation of silting in river Ganga and would submit a report," she told the media in Bihar's Katihar district.

Stressing that the central government is serious about silting in river Ganga, Uma Bharti said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar raised the issue during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last week.

The Bihar chief minister requested Modi to send a team of experts to the state before 10 June to assess the situation practically by making field visits of the river's stretch from Buxar in Bihar to Farakka.

Nitish Kumar has repeatedly said silting in Ganga is a major issue, which is causing ill-effects on the river, and has also blamed it for causing floods in Bihar.