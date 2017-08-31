Ex-Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi appointed as new CAG of India

A day after he completed his term as the Union home secretary on 30 August, Rajiv Mehrishi has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Thursday evening, several media houses reported.

Former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi appointed Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Bcc2GGNwZu — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

Mehrishi will replace Shashi Kant Sharma, who has been the CAG of India since May 2013, reported Live Mint. Additionally, IAS officer Ranjan Kumar Ghose will be the new deputy CAG of India. When contacted by The Indian Express to confirm the news, Mehrishi said: “I am in Jaipur, yet to receive any order.” Earlier, there was speculation that Mehrishi, a 1978-batch Rajasthan cadre officer IAS officer, could be the next Jammu and Kashmir governor, reported PTI.

Rajiv Gauba, the former urban development secretary took over the office of the home secretary on Thursday. Besides Gauba, 16 new secretaries were appointed to various central government departments as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Wednesday.

Full list of Central govt appointments . Rajiv Mehrishi new C&AG, Sunil Arora new EC pic.twitter.com/J7vXeNHm4R — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) August 31, 2017

Apart from Mehrishi's announcement as the new CAG, senior bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was appointed Secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS) as part of a major reshuffle effected on Thursday, which also saw Anita Karwal being named CBSE chairperson, reported PTI

Karwal, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was appointed in place of Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, who will now be the director general of National Skill Development Agency.

As many as 17 civil servants were appointed in various central government departments.

With inputs from PTI