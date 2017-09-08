Ex-Republic TV journalist slams Arnab Goswami's channel over its coverage of Gauri Lankesh's murder

Sumana Nandy, previously employed with Arnab Goswami's Republic TV, has criticised the news channel for its coverage of Gauri Lankesh's murder case.

Nandy, who quit the channel a few months ago, said in a Facebook post that she was ashamed at how the channel was openly "batting for a rogue government."

"A journalist is murdered in cold blood days after receiving death threats from the BJP-RSS cadres. And instead of questioning these murderers, you question the Opposition? Where is the integrity (sic)?" Nandy asked.

Nandy told Firstpost that instead of reaching out to her after she put up the Facebook post, people simple made assumptions and wrongly claimed that she had quit due to Republic TV's coverage of the Gauri Lankesh murder.

She said that she had quit a long time back due to personal reasons. About her Facebook post on the channel's coverage of the Gauri Lankesh murder, she said that she had only spoken her heart out.

An anti-establishment voice, Lankesh, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her Bengaluru home on 5 September. Her killing stirred up much debate about the status of freedom of expression in the country.

Emphasising how Saudi Arabia and North Korea were known for the kind of reportage the news channel followed, Nandy claimed that India was just "a few more deaths away" from catching up with the two nations. "If the fourth pillar sells its soul, where will the society go?" she asked.

Nandy attacked the channel's poor reportage, and said that she had decided to not mention Republic TV on her resume and on social media. "I regret my association with this rogue organisation," she added.