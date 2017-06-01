Ex-FBI director James Comey to testify in Russia probe as soon as next week

Washington: Former FBI Director James Comey is planning to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee as soon as next week about his conversations with President Donald Trump about the ongoing Russia probe, the media reported.

As of Wednesday, Comey's testimony in front of the committee had not yet been scheduled, though there are talks that the appearance could happen next week, a second source familiar with the matter told Politico news.

Trump abruptly fired Comey in May, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation was apparently ramping up its investigation into Moscow's interference in the election and possible collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

Comey publicly announced the investigation in March.

The controversy over Comey's firing escalated after it was revealed that he had drafted a memorandum detailing how Trump had allegedly pressured him to end the FBI's investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

However, Comey declined to do so, reports Politico news.

After the firing, the deputy attorney general appointed Robert Mueller on 17 May as special counsel to oversee the FBI's investigation.

The Senate Intelligence Committee had announced on 19 May that Comey had agreed to testify in an open session.

The Senate testimony would mark Comey's first public comments since his firing.