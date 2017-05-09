Ex-BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav accuses '80% officers' in armed forces of corruption, to stage protest in Delhi

Dismissed Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had posted a video online about the poor quality of food served to the troops, has said that he will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the issue of corruption in defence forces.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Yadav said that he launch a bigger movement at Jantar Mantar on 14 May. "There will be ex-servicemen from the army, CRPF, ITBP, navy and air force who will narrate the injustices they faced," the report quoted him as saying.

Yadav attended a Mumbai Congress programme in Mumbai to commemorate 25 CRPF jawans who were recently killed in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

"I am not going to take help from any political party, nor from any leader. We are here to change the system and we will do it with our strength," The Hindu quoted Yadav as saying.

Yadav also alleged that 80 percent of the officers in the security forces are are corrupt. "The government sent us 18 different food items but several times, the authorities gave us only khichdi... The system is corrupt but not all officers are corrupt. But yes, around 80 percent officers in the forces are corrupt," India Today quoted Yadav as saying.

Yadav, a native of Rewari in Haryana, had posted a video online about five months back, complaining about poor quality food being served to the troops on the icy heights along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was dismissed in April by a Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) where he was tried on two counts — of making "false allegations" on social media regarding the quality of food and carrying two mobile phones while on operational duty.

Yadav had said that he was not given a fair trial. "I was not given a fair trial. Though I was given an opportunity to present witness but my mobile phone was seized."

"I wanted to call colleagues as witnesses, but wasn't allowed to do so," he had said. He had also said he was shocked to know about his dismissal after being earlier asked to prepare pension and retirement documents.

He had claimed that the food quality served to jawans improved by 70 percent after his video went viral.

With inputs from PTI