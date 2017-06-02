EVM challenge to go on as scheduled on Saturday after Uttarakhand High Court rejected stay

New Delhi: The EVM challenge to be conducted by the election commission will be held as scheduled on Saturday, the poll panel said on Friday.

The announcement came after the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a petition for staying the EVM challenge in which the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the CPM have consented to participate.

"The EVM challenge is on as scheduled. It will start at 10 am. The NCP and CPM have nominated three representatives each. The challenge will happen in two separate halls simultaneously," an EC spokesperson said.

For the purpose of the challenge, 14 voting machines have been brought from three states.