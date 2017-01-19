Etah road accident: Around 25 children feared dead, 40 injured in Uttar Pradesh

At least 25 children are feared dead, and 40 others injured in a fatal collision between a school bus and a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Thursday, reports said. The driver of the bus was also killed in the accident.

8 school children dead, 40 injured as bus collides with a truck in Etah district's Aliganj #UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/6I6I8hULdb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2017

Though according to PTI, police put the number of school children killed in the accident at 10, Javeed Hameed, DGP, Uttar Pradesh, said in a tweet that around 15 children are feared dead in the accident.

Tragic road accident in Aliganj Etah. Over 15 school kids feared dead. Rescue of injured ongoing. — Javeed (@javeeddgpup) January 19, 2017

The actual number of children killed in the accident, however, could be higher. According to an India Todayreport, the number of children killed in the accident could be as high as 25.

Though the exact cause of the accident is not known, according to an India Today, the bus, which was on its way from Dewaria to Delhi fell into a gorge as the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to thick fog in the area.

The children are from JS Public School in Etah, a Times of Indiareport said, adding that "the school had remained open even after the Etah administration announced three days of holidays due to cold".

Ahmad told NewsNation that attempts to rescue the trapped children is going on, adding that strict action will be taken against the school.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sorrows over the accident on Twitter. He said: