Environment protection: World is looking towards India, says Narendra Modi

New Delhi: On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for efforts to save the nature for the future generations as he noted that the entire world is looking towards India in this regard.

He said the climate change is a big issue and the youth of the country need to be aware about this so that the environment can be saved. "Today is the World Environment Day and our music, our art tell us to conserve environment also," Modi said while addressing the 5th International Convention of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth).

Noting that climate change is a big concern in front of the world, he said the world is looking towards India.

Three days ago, US president Donald Trump had announced withdrawal from the Paris climate deal which had been signed by 190 countries, arguing that it was favouring India.

"We have to save our environment for our future generations," the prime minister said. He said India has taken many steps in the last three years to conserve the environment and the entire world is discussing about these initiatives.

"Today, the world is looking towards India and therefore it is very important to make our youth vigilant about environment and conserving our heritage," Modi said.

He also suggested the SPIC MACAY to spread the message of environment conservation through its programmes.

Earlier in the morning, Modi tweeted, "World Environment Day is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet." He said this year's theme of 'connecting people to nature' was nothing but a way "getting connected with ourselves".

"I salute the will & determination of all those individuals & organisations working towards protecting the environment," he added.