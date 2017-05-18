Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away; Narendra Modi pays condolences on Twitter

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his sudden death, remembering his devotion to public service and commitment towards the conservation of the environment.

Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

The 60-year -old BJP Rajya Sabha MP from, belonging to Uttarakhand was given the Ministry of Environment and Forest portfolio on 5 July, 2016, while his predecessor Prakash Javadekar was given charge of the HRD ministry.