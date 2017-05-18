Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away; Narendra Modi pays condolences on Twitter

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffMay, 18 2017 10:07:09 IST

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his sudden death, remembering his devotion to public service and commitment towards the conservation of the environment.

The 60-year -old BJP Rajya Sabha MP from, belonging to Uttarakhand was given the Ministry of Environment and Forest portfolio on 5 July, 2016, while his predecessor Prakash Javadekar was given charge of the HRD ministry.


Published Date: May 18, 2017 10:07 am | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 10:07 am

