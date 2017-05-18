Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave dies: Narendra Modi, Union ministers pay condolences on Twitter

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffMay, 18 2017 12:22:33 IST

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday morning. 60-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his sudden death, remembering his devotion to public service and commitment towards the conservation of the environment. Other cabinet colleagues also took to Twitter to condole the passing away of Dave.

 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Women and Child Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi

Health Minister JP Nadda

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

 
Madhya Pradesh government has announced two-day state mourning.  National Flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings in Delhi and all state capitals today in view of the demise of  Anil Dave.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP since 2009, belonging to Madhya Pradesh, was given the Ministry of Environment and Forest portfolio on 5 July, 2016, while his predecessor Prakash Javadekar was given charge of the HRD ministry.


Published Date: May 18, 2017 11:07 am | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 12:22 pm

