Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave dies: Narendra Modi, Union ministers pay condolences on Twitter

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday morning. 60-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his sudden death, remembering his devotion to public service and commitment towards the conservation of the environment. Other cabinet colleagues also took to Twitter to condole the passing away of Dave.

Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

It is extremely shocking and saddening to learn of the demise of our colleague and Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Madhav Dave. 1/3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 18, 2017

Shri Dave was very active and sensitive to issues pertaining to environment. His dedication to work was highly appreciated. 2/3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 18, 2017

I offer my heartfelt condolences to the members of Shri Anil Dave's family. May God give them strength to bear this huge loss. 3/3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 18, 2017

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Shocked to hear about the demise of my friend & respected colleague Shri Anil Madhav Dave. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 18, 2017

Women and Child Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi

As Environment Minister, the contribution of Sh. Anil Madhav Dave ji has been unparalleled. He leaves behind a deep void. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) May 18, 2017

Health Minister JP Nadda

Shocked & saddened by the demise of my colleague & veteran leader shri Anil Madhav dave ji . May his soul rest in peace. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 18, 2017

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Deeply shocked & saddened by demise of my colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. May God render peace to the departed soul. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 18, 2017

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Anil Madhav Dave ji.My heartfelt condolences. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 18, 2017



Madhya Pradesh government has announced two-day state mourning. National Flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings in Delhi and all state capitals today in view of the demise of Anil Dave.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP since 2009, belonging to Madhya Pradesh, was given the Ministry of Environment and Forest portfolio on 5 July, 2016, while his predecessor Prakash Javadekar was given charge of the HRD ministry.