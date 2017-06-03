Enforcement Directorate summons separatist leader Shabir Shah in PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in connection with an over a decade-old case of money laundering registered against him for alleged terror financing.

Officials said the agency has asked Shah to depose before the investigating officer (IO) of the case on 6 June.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued a similar summons to Shah on 25 May but he had failed to keep the date.

Fresh summons have now been issued to Shah, they said.

The central probe agency has issued several summons to Shah over the last few years in pursuance of the August 2005 case wherein the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer, who had claimed that he had passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

Shah has never kept the dates with Enforcement Directorate.

He has in the past told PTI that the case against him was "politically motivated".

The directorate had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani.

Wani was arrested allegedly with Rs 63 lakh, received through 'hawala' channels from West Asia, and a large cache of ammunition on 26 August, 2005.

During questioning, he had told the police that Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah and Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e- Mohammad area commander in Srinagar, Abu Baqar, and the rest was his commission.

Wani, who hailed from Srinagar, had also claimed that he had delivered around Rs 2.25 crore to Shah and his kin in multiple installments over the past year.

The Enforcement Directorate, sources said, wants to probe the "proceeds of crime" of alleged terror financing in this case.