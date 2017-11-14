Encounters underway in Kulgam and Pulwama areas of Jammu and Kashmir; third encounter in 12 hours in state

Two encounters are underway in Kulgam and Pulwama areas of Jammu and Kashmir, say media reports.

#JustIn | Security forces engage in an encounter in J&K's Kulgam and Pulwama, reports Anil Raina@crpfindia@JmuKmrPolice — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) November 14, 2017

These encounters are taking place after security forces conducted cordon and search operations in the state, reports CNN-News18. In Kulgam, four militants are holed up and there is a heavy exchange of fire taking place.

According to IANS, as soon as the security forces cordoned off Nowbug village in Qazigund area following information about the presence of the militants, they were fired at, triggering the fighting.

"The gunfight in ongoing," the police told the news agency.

According to CNN-New18, a similar encounter is in progress in Tral too, where two-three militants have reportedly been cordoned off and fire is being exchanged between the militants and the security forces.

This is the third encounter taking place in the state in the last 12 hours. On Monday, an encounter in Handwara had left two militants dead.

The two militants had attacked a police party on Monday evening, according to The Hindu. This resulted in a "brief shootout" in which the militants were killed. The police said that "the attack was repulsed and both the militants were killed."

With inputs from IANS