Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district: Two to three terrorists suspected trapped

IndiaFP StaffAug, 22 2017 09:24:25 IST

An encounter is underway in Handwara area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir between security forces and terrorists, the police said on Tuesday.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped, ANI reported. Further details are awaited.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up measures to strike down militancy in Kashmir. In August alone, multiple militants have been taken down by the officials in separate encounters.

On 9 August, the security forces gunned down three militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants, while one militant was killed in a fierce gunbattle with the forces on 7 August.

On 3 August, two militants were killed in Shopian district of south Kashmir. An Army major and a jawan were killed in the encounter.

