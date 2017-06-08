Encounter in Uri, Kashmir injures two jawans as army foils infiltration bid by terrorists

Two jawans were injured on Thursday in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NDTV, the army foiled an infiltration bid as five to six terrorists were trying to infiltrate across the LoC in Uri.

On Wednesday, three heavily-armed militants were killed in a gunbattle in the Kupwara district as the army foiled the third major infiltration bid in less than a fortnight along the LoC in north Kashmir.

Troops guarding the LoC had noticed a group of militants trying to sneak into the valley under the cover of darkness in the Machil sector.

On 26 May, the army had killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into the Uri sector to carry out an attack on Indian soldiers.

Six more militants were killed in the same sector next day when they attempted to sneak in from across the LoC.

Meanwhile, army chief General Bipin Rawat told ANI that the "condition in Kashmir will improve soon."

With inputs from PTI