Encounter in Nagaland kills three terrorists, one army officer, civilian; three other jawans injured

At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday morning in Nagaland's Mon district. According to initial reports by ANI, a territorial army officer was also killed during the encounter.

According to PTI, three cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) and an Assam Rifles (AR) officer were killed in an encounter in Mon district of Nagaland, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Three AR jawans were also injured in the encounter that took place at Lappa in Tizit circle on Tuesday night.

AR personnel raided Lappa at around 11 pm following information that NSCN (K) cadres were moving through that area and an encounter ensued, the spokesman said.

The encounter continued for several hours. Later, bodies of the three militants were found, the spokesman said.

According to CNN-News 18, the terrorists belonged to ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam). The report further added that one civilian was killed and three army jawans were injured while combating with the terrorists.

DNAreported that the operation is still underway.

Earlier, on 30 May, one person was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast that took place inside a medical store at Church Road in Dimapur. An eyewitness said that two persons came in a car and lobbed a bomb inside the shop.

Three salesmen and two customers present in the shop were injured after the bomb exploded. One customer called Abdul Rashid was seriously injured.

He died at a private hospital and four others injured in the blast were identified as Bindan Biwas (39), Dilwar Hussian (22), Mithu Biswas (42)and Ihelung Newmai (22).

They were out of danger, the police had said. A police officer said it appeared that a crude bomb was hurled inside the medical store.

An investigation was started to ascertain the motive behind the incident, the police officer said.

With input from agencies