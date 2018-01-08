Eleven killed in UP's Firozabad after speeding truck collides with three-wheeler; Adityanath govt announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Firozabad: In a freak accident, at least 11 people were killed on Sunday after a speeding truck hit a three-wheeler and took a tumble, crushing a car and some passers-by in Firozabad, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, an official statement said.

According to Firozabad District Magistrate Neha Sharma, those who have lost their lives include, two women, a youth, six men and two children.

The incident took place around 4 pm when the truck, on its way to Kanpur from Agra, lost balance while taking a sharp turn on a busy national highway and hit a three-wheeler, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar told PTI.

According to the police, a JCB machine was used to remove the debris and pull the bodies out.

"As many as 10 people died on the spot, while a critically injured man succumbed to his injuries on way to Agra," Sharma said.

"Of the deceased, identity of four have been ascertained so far. They are Manoj (35), a resident of Mainpuri, his 12-year-old son Himanshu and nine-year-old son Pranshu. The person who was critically injured and later died, has been identified as Pankaj, also a resident of Mainpuri," the district magistrate said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The truck driver is absconding and further investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.

In the statement issued by the office of the chief minister in Lucknow, Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.