Eleven dead, 22 injured after tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Neemuch: At least 11 people, including four children, were killed and 22 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned at Kaankhapatta village near Nayagaon town of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

The people were returning to their native Khanderia Kachria village in Mandsaur district after visiting a temple in neighbouring Rajasthan when their vehicle toppled, Neemuch superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

As the tractor overturned, the passengers got trapped under it leading to the death of 11 of them, he said

Among the deceased are four children, six women and a man. Their identities are yet to be established, the SP told PTI.

“The tractor-trolley overturned near Aantri village and three persons identified as Kameribai Gurjar (40), Guddibai Keer (55) and a minor girl Madhu Gurjar, were killed on the spot, while 18 other persons were injured,” he added.

The injured persons have been referred to Neemuch district hospital, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the family members of those killed in road accident in Neemuch.

He also expressed his condolences for the victims of the accident.

नीमच में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना का समाचार अत्यंत व्यथित करने वाला और पीड़ादायी है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति की करबद्ध प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 25, 2017

नीमच में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों को ईश्वर संबल प्रदान करें और घायलों को शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें, यही कामना करता हूँ। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 25, 2017

This news comes from Madhya Pradesh after another tragedy occurred in the state. Over 22 pilgrims were killed in a bus accident at Uttarkashi in Indore on Tuesday. Chouhan also offered tributes to the victims of this bus tragedy at Indore airport on Thursday.

उत्तरकाशी में बस दुर्घटना में हताहत हुए दिवंगत तीर्थ यात्रियों को आज इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर पहुँचकर श्रद्धांजलि दी। pic.twitter.com/aKix6SoyHY — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 25, 2017

With inputs from agencies