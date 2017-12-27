Electric Vehicles are the future, but can infrastructure keep pace with rising demand?

Pollution levels are rising across Indian cities and 13 of the world's most polluted cities are presently located in India. Vehicular pollution is one of the major factors responsible for this. India is the world's fifth largest carmaker and the number of cars in India is expected to cross the 50 million figure by 2030.

To curb vehicular pollution, the government has set up an ambitious target to have only electric and alternative fuel vehicles by 2030. This makeover, they claim, will help reduce emissions by 37 percent and slash the country's oil bill by a by a substantive $60 billion. If it comes to pass, this can be seen to be a major achievement of the government given that 80 percent of the oil in the country is imported.

At present, Electric Vehicles (EVs) constitute only 5,000 of the 25 lakh cars sold annually in India. As per the government's plan, six million electric and hybrid cars will be sold in the Indian market within the next three years.

To do so, as a first step, the cost of batteries of EVs need to be reduced substantially. Already, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had announced that by 2020, he expected prices of EV batteries to go down from $250 to $100. Once this is implemented, Kant pointed out, the price of an EV car will be the same as its gasoline counterpart.

A step in this direction has been taken by Japanese car manufacturer Honda Motors Ltd., which announced its intention to set up a lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit in India. An announcement to this effect was made in the capital on 24 December.

This is part of the group's determination to ensure that by 2030, 65 percent of the overall sales of the company will be EVs the world over. Honda has already tied up with Hitachi to make electric motors.

The EV market in India has seen increased activity in recent times. Maruti Suzuki is setting up a $600 million lithium-ion battery factory. Maruti's own investment in this sector will be over Rs 500 crore and it is expected to launch many variants of its popular models using EV technology. Mahindra & Mahindra also has two EV models under production.

A key problem faced by EVs is charging infrastructure and charging range, and the lengthy amount of time spent charging the batteries. EVs average 120 kilometres on a full charge and the majority of Indians feel car makers need to introduce technology that reduces charging time while allowing for better mileage.

The government will have to make it mandatory for petrol pumps and metro stations to become popular car and bike charging stations. Karnataka has already mandated that charging points and pods be planted in all high rise buildings. The city of Nagpur has also taken a step in the right direction; it presently has 200 EVs including taxis, buses, auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws running in the city.

Unfortunately, however, car manufacturers struggle with a lack of consistency in government policy.

Hybrid cars are also environmentally friendly car options for customers. Maruti Ciaz and Maruti Ertiga Hybrid versions are presently available in the market. Maruti is planning on launching the Swift Hybrid in 2018 which is paired with a standard petrol engine and a 10KW motor generator MGU. The system automatically stops the engine and switches to electric vehicle driving when the vehicle is running at a constant speed or during creeping. Hybrid vehicles using diesel engines are also available.

The problem is that car manufacturers feel hybrid cars are being unduly taxed. From 1 July, hybrid cars are being taxed 43 percent under GST while EVs are being taxed at 12 percent.

Jnaneswar Sen, senior vice-president of Honda Car Ltd, pointed out that although they planned to follow the hybrid route and even launched the Accord Hybrid, following GST, car prices of the hybrid model went up and demand dried up.

Toyota has also stopped the sale of its hybrid car, the sedan Camry, following the new GST regime.

The other older green technology which has proved effective is CNG, which is used by buses, cars and two-wheelers. CNG models of cars are available across most manufacturers including Hyundai, Maruti and Tata. The advantage with CNG is that it can also be retrofitted in most petrol cars.

The Central Road Research Institute has released data for Delhi, giving a breakdown of the numbers of vehicles on Delhi roads. As an example, Delhi sees 42 percent people using buses, 25 percent using the metro, 25 percent using private vehicles and eight percent travelling by auto-rickshaws. Buses contribute to 20 percent of vehicular CO2 emissions and private vehicles constitute the other 60 percent. Out of the total registered vehicles in Delhi, one percent are buses, 31 percent are cars and 64 percent are motorcycles and scooters.

As part of a pilot project to curb vehicular pollution, a CNG-powered Honda Activa scooter will hit the road soon in India. If successful, green scooters with CNG kits will soon descend on Delhi roads. CNG fitted two-wheelers are expected to lessen carbon monoxide emissions by 20 percent and hydro carbon emissions by 75 percent as per the projects' scientific assessment conducted by the petroleum ministry.

A similar CNG kit is also being developed for motorbikes. According to ES Ranganathan, MD of IGL Gas Ltd, while technology to retrofit Scooty models has been developed, it is in the process of being developed for motorbikes.

An effort is being made to reduce pollution levels in conventional petrol and diesel cars. Petrol engines are being downsized with less cubic capacity and also offering VVT (variable valve timing) technology which optimises the intake valve-timing technology and further boosts fuel efficiency and reduces carbon footprint.

While there is no doubt that for the present, all three options of internal combustion engine, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and hybrid technologies will co-exist, the future clearly belongs to EVs.

Norway, Germany, Britain, France and China have announced their plans for ending the use of fossil fuel in cars by 2040. India is also determined to meet this objective and is working towards this goal.