Election Commission calls for all-party meeting to discuss EVMs on 12 May

New Delhi: The Election Commission is likely to convene an all-party meeting in New Delhi on 12 May to discuss the issue of reliability of electronic voting machines flagged by 16 opposition parties.

Sources said the commission stated that efforts would be made in the meeting to convince the parties that the machines are reliable and tamper-proof.

"We will soon hold an all-party meeting in which they will be told how our EVMs are non-tamperable and secured as per our administrative and technical safeguard system," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had told reporters in Chandigarh on 29 April.

He was responding to questions about the allegations of EVM tampering levelled by various political parties. Recently 16 opposition parties had urged the ECI to revert to ballot system, claiming that the faith of the people in EVMs has been "eroded".

The Commission has booked multiple venues in the national capital and the place would be finalised on the basis of participation of parties.

Seven national parties and 49 state parties will be invited.