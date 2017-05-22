Eight killed, eleven injured in Bihar as two separate marriage parties meet with accidents

Aurangabad: Eight people belonging to two separate marriage parties were killed in Siwan and Aurangabad districts of Bihar on Monday. Eleven others were injured.

In Aurangabad, five people of a marriage party were killed and 10 others injured when the bus they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck.

The passengers in the bus were returning after attending a marriage ceremony in Bangre village under Madanpur police station on Sunday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police P N Sahu said.

The mishap took place on NH 2.

The speeding truck hit the bus from behind, Sahu said. Two people died on the spot while three others died at the Sadar hospital, he added.

In another incident in Siwan, three people on two motorcycles were killed after they were hit by a speeding truck near Toka village.

The deceased were also returning after attending a marriage function when a speeding truck laden with sand lost control and hit them.

Raghunathpur police station Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Akhilesh Tiwari, Binod Pathak and Sujit Bind of Rakauli village in Siwan district.

The driver of the truck managed to flee while his helper was injured, the SHO added.