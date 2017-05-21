Eleven bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derails at UP's Unnao, no casualties reported

Eleven bogies of the Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Uttar Pradesh's Unnao station on Sunday. Initial reports suggest there have been no casualties so far.

Uttar Pradesh: 8 bogies of Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express derailed at Unnao railway station. No casualties/ injuries reported pic.twitter.com/ws2bDbrDGK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2017

"Eleven coaches of the Garibrath Express derailed near Unnao around 1.45 p.m.," Railway Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena told IANS.

According to the official, the engine and first two coaches remained unaffected but the 11 coaches behind them derailed. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a probe into the accident.

Officials said that the passengers had been provided food and water and alternate arrangements were being made to send them to their destinations.

The police official added that a team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was expected to arrive to examine the spot.

Some passengers however sustained minor injuries, as they tried to come out of the train. The incident came as a shock to them, a police official said.

The railway track was also been damaged due to the derailment. Senior officials of the Railway and district administration also reached the spot.

The latest accident has come at a time when the Indian Railways is looking to acquire advanced technology to detect rail track fractures to improve rail safety in the wake of frequent rail accidents across the country, ABP News reported.

The report added that Research and Development Standards Organisation (RDSO) had held a two-day summit on 3-4 May 2017 to discuss global technology in maintaining safety and enhancing train journey in India.

To reduce train accidents in the country, the RDSO had showcased an indigenously-built train collision avoidance system (TCAS).

Train accidents have been on a rise for a while now.

On 31 March, the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, injuring 52 passengers.

On 22 January 2017, 39 people were killed when seven coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

Earlier in 2016, 146 people were killed and 179 injured when the Patna-Indore Express derailed near Pukhrayan station, about 60 km from Kanpur.

There were also 10 other train accidents last year.

With inputs from agencies