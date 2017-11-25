Egypt mosque attack kills 235: Sushma Swaraj speaks to Egyptian counterpart, offers condolences

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday spoke to her Egyptian counterpart to strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a mosque in North Sinai province that left 235 worshippers dead.

Armed attackers today killed the worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on the packed mosque in Al-Arish city.

"I have just spoken to the foreign minister of Egypt (Sameh Shoukry) and conveyed the feelings expressed by our Prime Minister," Swaraj tweeted.

I have just spoken to the Foreign Minister of Egypt and conveyed the feelings expressed by our Prime Minister. https://t.co/tUo2M08LR6 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 24, 2017

She also also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet to reiterate India's support to Egypt in the fight against all forms of terrorism.

"Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives," the prime minister tweeted earlier.