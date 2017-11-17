ED summons Rabri Devi in IRCTC hotel graft case on 20 November, Tejashwi Yadav asked to appear four days later

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said that it has summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a money laundering probe into the 2006 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel maintenance contract case.

An Enforcement Directorate official, confirming the dates of the summons, said: "We have summoned Tejashwi and Rabri Devi on 20 and 24 November respectively."

On 13 November, the financial probe agency had questioned Tejashwi Yadav, for the second time for over eight-and-a-half hours.

He was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over nine hours on 10 October.

Rabri Devi, against whom the Enforcement Directorate has issued seven summons, has not testified before the agency for questioning in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing financial irregularities in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Tejashwi, his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad and other family members.

On 27 July, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case under the PMLA following an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is probing the trail of funds allegedly transferred through shell companies.

The CBI registered a corruption case on 5 July against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav for alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 to a private firm when the RJD chief was the Railway Minister.

The contracts were given to Sujata Hotels, a company owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochhar, allegedly in lieu of bribe in the form of a plot of prime land in Bihar, the CBI said.

Apart from Ahluwalia Contractors' promoter Bikramjeet Singh Ahluwalia, who has also been questioned in the case, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta's wife Sarla Gupta and then IRCTC Managing Director PK Goel are also accused in the case.