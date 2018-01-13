ED conducts raids at Karti Chidambaram's properties in Delhi, Chennai over Aircel-Maxis money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday began raids at Karti Chidambaram's premises in Delhi and Chennai over the Aircel-Maxis case, according to media reports. The raids, which began at 7.30 am, are being conducted in five separate locations in the two cities.

#BREAKING ED raids being conducted at Karti Chidambaram's premises in Delhi and Chennai over Aircel-Maxis Case. Raids being conducted in 5 locations - 1 in Delhi and 4 in Chennai. 5 ED officials present at the residence from 7:30am. Both Karti and P Chidambaram are not in Chennai pic.twitter.com/lv4B1d6I9e — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 13, 2018

CNN-News18 reported that currently both Karti and his father, former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, are not in Chennai.

P Chidambaram on Saturday responded to the latest raids, saying the ED has no jurisdiction to conduct such raids.

#BREAKING -- They have no jurisdiction to conduct raids under PMLA. ED conducted the raid but could not find anything: @PChidambaram_IN pic.twitter.com/O3re2t5TEP — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 13, 2018

The ED also issued fresh summons to Karti, and has asked him to appear before it on 16 January, Zee News reported.

In May 2017, an FIR was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Karti on alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the finance minister.

In September 2017, a Supreme Court bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud, had told Karti not to leave India.

In October, the CBI alleged that Karti had "tampered" with the evidence relating to an alleged graft case against him during his visits abroad in May, June and July 2017.

CNN-News18 reported that Karti had visited London to close his bank accounts, and had also withdrawn the money deposited in them. Karti denied the CNN-News18 claims and said it was "outrageous" to suggest that he had not disclosed his assets.

Saturday's raids were not the first on Chidambarams' residences. In December 2017 too, the ED conducted raids in Chennai and Kolkata in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis case.