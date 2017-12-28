Earthquake measuring 4.7 hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli; second tremor in state in December

Dehradun: A slight intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday evening.

Epicentred in the hilly Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the earthquake, the second this month, was felt in various parts of the state around 4.45 pm, MeT office Director Vikram Singh said.

It had a depth of 33 kilometre which eliminates any possibility of damage to life and property, he said.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale had shaken the whole of Uttarakhand on the night of 6 December.

The last one had its epicentre in Rudraprayag, another hilly district neighbouring Chamoli district.