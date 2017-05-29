Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Tremors felt at 4.7 magnitude on Richter scale

Jammu/New Delhi: Two moderate intensity earthquakes hit Bhaderwah and Doda belts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, ripples of which were felt in several parts of north India, including the national capital.

The first quake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, struck the Bhaderwah belt at 7.23 pm, officials said. The second tremor of 3.2 intensity shook Bhaderwah Valley at 7.48 pm.

Tremor was also felt in the adjoining areas of Bhaderwah Valley, including parts of Doda, Bhalessa, Malwana and Marmat.

Panic-stricken people, who were preparing to brake fast of Ramzan, rushed out of their homes in some areas of Bhaderwah.

"We have been collecting information from all our police posts and also from local sources, but as of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property," said Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Mohd Shabir.

The tremors brought back the memory of 2013 when nearly 27 tremors shook Bhaderwah Valley in a span of two months.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, a unit under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms.