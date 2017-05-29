E-rickshaw driver beaten to death for stopping two men from urinating near Delhi Metro, Naidu condemns assault

Condemning the murder of an e-rickshaw driver by a group of men in Delhi for opposing public urination, Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said that the victim was "promoting #SwachhBharat while he was murdered".

"Sad that an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death for stopping two people from urinating in public in Delhi. He was promoting #SwachhBharat,” Naidu tweeted on Monday morning.

Taking a strong note of the incident, Naidu wrote on his twitter handle that he was personally looking into the matter and the culprits will not be spared.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when Ravindra saw two men urinating outside north Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Metro station and objected to it, reported The Times of India.

Taking umbrage at his reaction, the men threatened to teach him a lesson, and returned to the spot seven hours later along with 20 other men and mounted an assault on the driver, reported The Indian Express.

The police has registered a case of murder, and investigation has begun. IANS reported that the police is examining the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. "We feel 12 to 13 youths were involved, but there could have been more. A search is on to nab the youths in PG hostels and other possible hideouts," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere to IANS.

The Indian Express added that preliminary investigation of Delhi Police suggests that the two men could be students of Delhi University. Investigators are trying to ascertain the college in which the two suspects study.

