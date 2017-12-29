Dyal Singh Evening College will continue to be known by original name, says Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College will continue to be known by its original name as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has not received any proposal for its renaming, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

"UGC has not received any proposal from the university to consider its renaming. Hence, the question doesn't arise to rename it. It will continue to be known as Dyal Singh College," Javadekar told reporters.

The minister had earlier this month informed Parliament that the college's plan to rename the college to "Vande Matram Mahavidyalaya" was not approved by the government and that the college had been asked to put the decision on hold.

Javadekar had last week met Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and the chairman of Dyal Singh College, and advised them to think of a name for the evening college of the institution, which reflects Dyal Singh Majithia's legacy.

The decision to rename was made by the Governing Body of the institution on November 17, to establish a separate identity for the evening college once it is converted into a morning college.