Dy SP Ganapathy suicide case: SC orders CBI probe, report to be filed in three months

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of Karnataka Deputy SP MK Ganapathy, ANI reported. The CBI has been ordered to file a report on it within three months.

Ganapathy's family moved the Supreme Court after Karnataka CID gave a clean chit to the accused Congress leader and Karnataka minister KJ George, Mirror Now reported.

SC ordered CBI investigation into death of Dy SP Ganapathy. He had accused then Home Min KJ George & two IPS officers of harassing him — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

The Deccan Herald reported that a bench of justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and UU Lalit said in the interest of justice, the matter should be investigated by the CBI.

"There are certain startling facts in the case. Whether it is murder or suicide, it is required to be investigated in a fair manner," the bench said.

"We are not determining the nature of the offence or who is guilty. But public confidence and societal requirement demand that the guilty persons must be reached," the bench said.

In July, MK Ganapathy was found hanging in a lodge in Madikeri area by the police. He left a suicide note in which he accused Additional Director General of Police (intelligence) AM Prasad, Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Pronab Mohanty and Bengaluru development minister KJ George of harassing him and putting pressure on him in various criminal and corruption cases.

Hours before he hanged himself, Ganapathy also gave an interview to a private news channel in which he named them and accused them of harassment.

Ganapathy's suicide sparked protests from the state's opposition parties disrupting the Karnataka House proceedings and ultimately led to the resignation of KJ George as the home minister of Karnataka.

With inputs from agencies