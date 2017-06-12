DU Admission 2017: Online registration for 72 postgraduate courses begins

New Delhi: Delhi University's online registration process for postgraduate, M Phil and PhD courses in 72 different courses began on Monday.

According to Maharaj K Pandit, chairperson of admission committee of the varsity, around 650 seats would be announced for M Phil course and around 850 seats would be allotted for PhD courses.

"The exact number of seats will be finalised soon. However, the seats have been calculated roughly based on professors' freedom of choice whether to offer a seat in 2017 or not," Pandit said.

At a point of time, eight research scholars would be mentored by a professor, six scholars by an associate professor and four by an assistant professor, he said.

All the aspirants of PG, M Phil and PhD courses must register online at http://admission.du.ac.in/pg2017 with a fee of Rs 500 for general and OBC category and Rs 250 for SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Admissions would be based on two modes — 50 percent total intake of students will be based on the merit basis, whereas, remaining 50 percent shall be filled through offline entrance examination in six centres — Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Nagpur and Varanasi between 1 and 6 July.

While M Phil and PhD aspirants who have a fellowship from UGC or CSIR or NET or any central government institutes need not have to take up entrance exam, those who do not have it should appear for the entrance exam.

However, both the category of students should appear for the interview.

"During the interview process, all candidates including those who possess a fellowship or those who do not have it will be evaluated equally," Pandit said.

Officials said the help desk set up for undergraduate admissions would continue to serve PG students, but open days would not be held.

"Eligibility criteria for hostel admissions for selected candidates will be either based on their entrance test scores or merit list," Pandit said.

Online registrations would close on 22 June. Offline entrance exams would be held between 1 and 6 July. Results will be announced between 7 and 12 July. The first admission list would be released on 16 July and classes of all courses would begin from 20 July.

We are expecting 35,000 online registrations in 2017, said a varsity official.

Reservations of seats are as per national policy for SC/ST/OBC candidates.