Drought in the Western Ghats: Isha Foundation's objections and the Firstpost response

On 16 May, Firstpost published an article titled 'Encroachments in elephant corridor lead to human-animal conflicts' by Anand Kumar, as part of a series on the drought in the Western Ghats. In the piece, the correspondent detailed how "(the) animals, in search of water, have started migrating. The first to lead are always the elephant herds. The rest of the animals follow the elephants. Their path is obstructed by human-made obstacles which results in them entering the villages and damaging properties."

Three days later, the Isha Foundation sent Firstpost a letter in which it alleged that the article carried "false, defamatory information" about the foundation.

The following is our correspondent's response to the letter:

In reference to "encroachment of land" by Isha Foundation

In the article, we have mentioned clearly that the Isha Yoga Foundation has been built on patta land. We have not alleged any encroachments by the foundation. Instead, we have quoted the Tamil Nadu’s government’s stand in the Madras High Court that states that the foundation does not have certain prerequisite permissions such as the HACA. The term 'encroachments' has been used by the foundation in its letter to us.

In reference to the point about the Tamil Nadu government not filing any case

This is an error on our part. The Tamil Nadu government has sent notices to the foundation in 2012, 2013 and also in 2015 and has issued a 'lock and seal' notice. The PIL in the Madras High Court was filed by activist Vetriselvan. The error is sincerely regretted.

In reference to the point about no wall being erected

We have photographs that show the wall erected around the statue. See below:

In reference to the point about the elephant corridor

Elephants move in large numbers in the area, it is their migratory path. Research by independent wildlife scientists as well as the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has established this fact. We have also attached a video (see at the top of this piece) that shows elephant movement near the Isha Foundation. This fact has also been reported widely. I will also draw your attention to this Frontline article of July 2011.

In reference to the point about "biased reporting"

We have clearly only cited court proceedings and have also stated in the article that Isha Yoga has denied all of these charges in court. So there is no question of bias or intent to malign Isha Yoga or any of its supporters or followers. If the foundation is confident that it is in the right, we are certain it will clear its name in court.