DRI seizes 52 kg smuggled gold concealed in egg incubator from Gujarat's Mundra port

Gandhidham: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 52 kg of smuggled gold, worth Rs 15 crore, from a consignment imported by a Delhi-based firm at Mundra port, an official said on Sunday.

Sleuths of the Gandhidham regional unit of DRI seized the gold from a consignment of Param Equipments Pvt Ltd, concealed in a frame of egg incubator last night, Gandhidham DRI deputy director HK Singh told reporters.

The company belongs to one Harnek Singh, who in his last consignment had imported smuggled 44 kg gold, which was seized by the DRI in Delhi. He was subsequently arrested on 13 May, the officer said.

"The gold was being smuggled by M/s Param Equipments Pvt Ltd in a frame of egg incubator. This was his (Singh's) 49th import. In his last consignment he had smuggled 44 kg of gold that was caught by DRI, Delhi," he said.

The modus operandi involved Singh's relatives living in Dubai. He used to send remittances to Dubai by hawala, he said.

"We cracked the modus operandi and seized 52 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore," said Singh.