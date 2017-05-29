Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University admission results declared: Log on upsee.nic.in

Lucknow's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh declared the results for admission to its undergraduate course BTech via the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 on Monday, reports said.

Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by logging on to the official website. One can also visit the government exam portal or visit here directly to check the results.

According to The Indian Express, the exams were conducted by the Central Admission Board (CAB) from 16 to 23 April, which saw participation from more than three lakh students, who are permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh. The answer keys are also available on the official website for candidates to access, it said.

Steps to obtain results:

- Log on to https://aktu.ac.in. You will be prompted with a link to check results. Click on the link it will take you to the government exam portal. You can also visit the portal directly by clicking here .

- You can also check results by visiting http://upsee.nic.in.

- Select 'UG Candidate' to check results for admission to undergraduate course

- Enter your Roll Number or Application no.

- Click on Search.

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The students are advised to go through the results carefully to check for details like name and date of birth, any discrepancy should be brought to the board's notice.