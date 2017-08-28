Doka La border disengagement: Here's how the standoff unfolded since June

A statement released by India's Ministry of External Affairs on Monday has triggered speculations that the two-month long faceoff between India and China is nearing an end in the tri-junction area of Doka La.

Since 16 June, when Indian troops with bulldozers in tow moved into the strategic location to stop a PLA-led road-building party, the standoff has been going on until Monday. Here's a timeline of major events through these two months: