Doctor accused of calling Kashmiri woman, son 'stone-pelters' was on leave, probe finds

Chandigarh: The doctor accused of calling a patient from Kashmir and her son "stone-pelters" was on leave the day the alleged incident took place, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said on Tuesday after a probe into the matter.

Dr Jagat Ram, the Director of Chandigarh's PGIMER, said an internal inquiry into the incident found no doctor misbehaved with the patient and his family member in the hospital last Thursday.

"Dr SK Gupta, the head of the neurosurgery department, questioned all consultants and resident doctors of the department but everyone denied making any such remark," Dr Ram said.

"The head of the department has offered help to the patient and has assured that he will look after the diagnostics if needed," he added.

Javaid Ahmad Malik had alleged that he brought his mother Nasreena Malik, 55, for treatment to PGIMER’s neurosurgery department on Thursday but they left the hospital after the doctor misbehaved with them.

"You throw stones at our security forces and then come here for treatment" was a doctor's response when he was approached by a Kashmiri patient, his family members had alleged.