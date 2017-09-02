DMK will never come to power through back door, says MK Stalin

Mumbai: DMK Working President MK Stalin asserted on Saturday that his party would never come to power in Tamil Nadu through the "back door" despite there being tremendous political uncertainty in the state.

He insisted that the AIADMK government may collapse any time.

"DMK is not hankering after power. We will not come to power through the back door because a proper government cannot be run in such circumstances. The DMK will never work against democratic norms," he said at a function here.

However, Stalin said there was tremendous uncertainty in Tamil Nadu because of the crisis in the ruling party, raising questions over the stability of the government. "There will surely be a change. Whether the government will last a year or months or even days is the issue. If it falls any moment, there should be no surprise," he said.

He was speaking at the birthday celebrations of a local DMK activist in Mumbai after unveiling a statue of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar in the megapolis.