DMK urges Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in Supreme Court row if judges do not resolve issue themselves

Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the issue involving judges of the Supreme Court in case they themselves could not resolve it, DMK working president MK Stalin said on Saturday.

"In case, if a stage comes wherein judges could not resolve the issue, President Kovind should intervene and resolve it," he told reporters in Chennai.

Judges of the top court should hold dialogue and make efforts to resolve the issue to safeguard democracy, he said in response to a question on the issue.

Four senior judges of the apex court on Friday virtually revolted against the Chief Justice, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders.

"Supreme Court is on a very high pedestal of guarding democracy for people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he said, adding, issues in such an institution involving judges should be addressed immediately.