DMK patriarch Karunanidhi making 'steady progress' ahead of 94th birthday, says son Stalin

Chennai: Ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi is making "steady progress", his son and party's working president MK Stalin said on Monday.

The DMK president will turn 94 on 3 June. It is his usual practice to meet supporters on his birthday, but the former chief minister is recuperating after undergoing tracheostomy, a procedure aimed at optimising breathing, in December last year.

The veteran leader had suffered breathing difficulties due to throat and lung infections. Karunanidhi has not made any public appearance since then.

"Thalaivar's (leader's) health is showing steady progress. But we will decide on him meeting supporters only if doctors permit it," Stalin told reporters here.

Plans are also afoot to celebrate Karunanidhi's diamond jubilee celebrations of his entry into the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin said.

The veteran leader was first elected to the state Assembly from Kulithalai, then in Tiruchirappalli, in 1957.