Diwakar Reddy airport row: Banned by domestic airlines, TDP MP goes on a vacation abroad

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy, who was banned from flying by domestic airlines for creating a ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday, has gone abroad for a vacation.

Diwakar Reddy's brother JC Prabhakar Reddy confirmed on Saturday that he along with his family members left the country on Friday night.

He, however, did not disclose the destination or the name of the international airline that Diwakar Reddy and his family members flew on.

Prabhakar Reddy, who is a member of Andhra Pradesh legislative Assembly and like his brother belongs to the TDP, claimed that the vacation was scheduled in advance and the foreign trip had nothing to do with the incident at Visakhapatnam airport or the ban by some domestic airlines.

Prabhakar Reddy said every year his brother goes abroad for vacation with his family members.

The Member of Parliament had shouted at IndiGo officials, tried to throw a printer on the floor and pushed a senior airline official after he was denied boarding pass for reporting late for his flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad.

The 73-year-old Lok Sabha member from Anantapur, however, later flew by the same flight as he had reportedly sought intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was present at the airport.

Raju, who is also from TDP, denied helping the MP in boarding the flight. The minister also said there was no need for a probe as CCTV footage has a time stamp too.