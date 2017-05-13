District admin should provide jobs through Centre's NREGS: Hansraj Ahir

Yavatmal: The district administration should concentrate on providing employment through Central government sponsored National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said here on Saturday.

"The administration should provide employment to locals under the NREGS. The scheme fund should be utilised for constructing approach roads to villages as it is of utmost

importance to farmers," said Ahir while addressing officers and members of the District Development Coordination Committee.

Senior officials including district collector Sachindra Pratap Singh, ZP CEO Deepkumar Singla, MLAs Sanjeevreddy Bodkurwar, Ashok Uikey and Haribhau Rathod attended the meeting.

"It is noticed that the fund for NREGS is mainly used for sinking wells in the district and a sum of Rs 133 crore has so far been spent on the works in the last fiscal," he said.

"There are over 237 villages in the district where no well could be shaped. The fund should therefore be utilised for deepening and widening of nullahs, making cement plugs and for Jalyukta Shivar Yojana," Ahir said.

The construction of latrines should be fast tracked in nagar panchayats and tehsils where the work is moving on at a snail's pace.

He also reviewed works of other Centre sponsored schemes such as PM's Awaas Yojana, Rural Water Supply Scheme, PM's Rural Road Construction Yojana, Pt Deendayal Gram Jyoti Yojana, PM's Ujwala Yojana.