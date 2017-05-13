You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. District admin should provide jobs through Centre's NREGS: Hansraj Ahir

District admin should provide jobs through Centre's NREGS: Hansraj Ahir

IndiaPTIMay, 13 2017 19:17:36 IST

Yavatmal: The district administration should concentrate on providing employment through Central government sponsored National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said here on Saturday.

"The administration should provide employment to locals under the NREGS. The scheme fund should be utilised for constructing approach roads to villages as it is of utmost
importance to farmers," said Ahir while addressing officers and members of the District Development Coordination Committee.

File photo of Hansraj Ahir. PIB

File photo of Hansraj Ahir. PIB

Senior officials including district collector Sachindra Pratap Singh, ZP CEO Deepkumar Singla, MLAs Sanjeevreddy Bodkurwar, Ashok Uikey and Haribhau Rathod attended the meeting.

"It is noticed that the fund for NREGS is mainly used for sinking wells in the district and a sum of Rs 133 crore has so far been spent on the works in the last fiscal," he said.

"There are over 237 villages in the district where no well could be shaped. The fund should therefore be utilised for deepening and widening of nullahs, making cement plugs and for Jalyukta Shivar Yojana," Ahir said.

The construction of latrines should be fast tracked in nagar panchayats and tehsils where the work is moving on at a snail's pace.

He also reviewed works of other Centre sponsored schemes such as PM's Awaas Yojana, Rural Water Supply Scheme, PM's Rural Road Construction Yojana, Pt Deendayal Gram Jyoti Yojana, PM's Ujwala Yojana.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 07:17 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 07:17 pm







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 13KKR Vs MI
2May 14RPS Vs KXIP
3May 14DD Vs RCB
4May 16TBC Vs TBC
5May 17TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores