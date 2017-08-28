Dipak Misra take oath as Chief Justice of India, will preside over court for 13 months and 6 days

New Delhi: Justice Dipak Misra, who was part of the bench that confirmed the death sentence of the four convicts in the 16 December gangrape case and passed the order for mandatory singing of the national anthem in cinema halls, was today sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India.

At a brief ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Misra.

Justice Misra, 64, took the oath in English in the name of God. He assumes office following the retirement of Justice JS Khehar on Sunday. He will remain in office till 2 October, 2018. As per the established practice, Justice Khehar had named Misra as the next CJI in July.

He was the chief justice of the Patna High Court and the Delhi High Court before being elevated to the apex court in October 2011. After his enrolment as an advocate in 1977, Justice Misra practiced constitutional, civil, criminal, revenue, service and sales tax matters in the Orissa High Court.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Orissa High Court on January 17, 1996, before his transfer to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He became a permanent judge on 19 December, 1997.

Justice Misra is currently presiding over a bench hearing the Cauvery and Krishna river water disputes, BCCI reforms and Sahara case among others. He headed the bench that passed the order for mandatory singing of the national anthem in cinema halls across the country.

Justice Misra, along with Justice PC Pant, had in May, declined to de-criminalise defamation — an offence punishable with two years in jail apart from fine — saying the right to free speech cannot mean that a citizen can defame anybody.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers were present at the ceremony. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also attended the oath ceremony.